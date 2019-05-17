VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A transient was safely apprehended after stealing an ambulance in Victorville earlier this week.
At around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, American Medical Response paramedics were treating a patient after responding to an emergency at an urgent care facility in the 12100 block of Hesperia Road when a homeless man jumped into their unattended ambulance and sped away, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.
The 40-year-old suspect headed west down Bear Valley Road before finally surrendering to responding deputies near the 15 Freeway onramp, about five miles from where he had stolen the AMR ambulance, the sheriff’s department reports.
The suspect, Kevin Crowder, was arrested on a charge of vehicle theft.
The ambulance was undamaged. There were no injuries.
Crowder is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.