Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 5/17 at 8 a.m.

215 Freeway Remains Closed After F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Moreno Valley Warehouse

The 215 Freeway is still closed and a large evacuation zone remains in place Friday after an F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed into a warehouse near the March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley.

Pursuit Suspect, Passenger Critically Injured After Crash Into Wall In Baldwin Park

Two people are in critical condition after leading police in a pursuit that ended in a horrendous crash in Baldwin Park Friday.

Police Ask For Help Identifying Woman Who Attempted To Kidnap Child In South LA

A woman was caught on camera trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy on a sidewalk along Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street in South L.A. Wednesday.

Local Weather

A clear Friday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will increase Saturday with a chance of rain late Saturday night into Sunday.