



– A woman was caught on camera trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy on a sidewalk along Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street in South L.A. Wednesday.

An unidentified woman told CBSLA’s Rachel Kim that the whole thing happened in front of her beauty salon around 11:15 a.m.

She said a client of hers walked by with her grandkids and stopped at the front door to say hello when a woman approached the boy, hugged him, and tried to pull him away.

Coincidentally, at that time, the boy’s father was driving by and the grandmother flagged him down for help.

The grandmother put the boy in the passenger seat and the suspect tried to reach for him again, but she wasn’t successful and eventually walked away.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying her.

The LAPD released a video just hours after they arrested another suspect who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at this McDonald’s on East Olympic Boulevard on Tuesday.

Investigators say Maralyn Ramos grabbed a boy inside the restaurant and almost got away with him before someone stepped in and stopped her.