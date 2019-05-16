  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Mick Jagger, Mick Jagger heart surgery, Pasadena, rolling stones, Rowl Bowl Rolling Stones


PASADENA (CBSLA) – The Rolling Stones Thursday announced they have rescheduled their North American summer tour, including a stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, following lead singer Mick Jagger’s successful heart surgery.

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, on June 26, 2018. (Getty Images)

Back in March, the Stones were forced to postpone their No Filter tour, including a May 11 show at the Rose Bowl, so that Jagger could undergo a heart valve replacement procedure.

The surgery was a success, and the 75-year-old Jagger Wednesday tweeted a 22-second video of himself dancing with some of his trademark moves. The video has already received 9.5 million views.

On Thursday, the Stones announced that they had rescheduled their tour, with their Rose Bowl concert now set for Aug. 22.

All tickets sold for the original May 11 date will be honored, the Stones announced on their website. Those who cannot make it to the Aug. 22 show can get a refund through Ticketmaster.

The tour kicks off June 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

https://twitter.com/MickJagger/status/1128631879844933632

