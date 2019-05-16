



If you follow local high school baseball, chances are you’ve already made your picks for this coming week. If not, here’s a preview of some stand-out upcoming boys varsity baseball games in and around Los Angeles, selected using data from high school sports source MaxPreps.

Animo De La Hoya vs. Lakeview Charter

The Animo De La Hoya Boxers (10-0) have a playoff game against the Lakeview Charter Lions (8-3) at home on Friday, May 17. The tussle will begin at 3 p.m. at 1114 S. Lorena St.

Hollywood vs. Locke

The Hollywood Sheiks (10-5) have a playoff game against the Locke Saints (11-14) at home on Friday, May 17. Watch what happens at 1521 N. Highland Ave., starting at 3 p.m.

Santee vs. Sotomayor

The Santee Falcons (13-4) are due to play a playoff game against the Sotomayor Wolves (11-9) at home on Friday, May 17. Watch what happens at 1921 S. Maple Ave., starting at 3 p.m.

CALS Early College vs. Valor Academy

On Friday, May 17, the CALS Early College varsity Falcons (8-2) have a home playoff game against Valor Academy (7-2). The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. at 7350 N. Figueroa St.

Harbor Teacher vs. Legacy

On Friday, May 17, the Harbor Teacher varsity Monarchs (15-10) have a home playoff game against the Legacy Tigers (7-11-1). It all goes down at 1111 Figueroa Place in Wilmington, starting at 3 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Monroe

On Friday, May 17, the Lincoln varsity Tigers (11-7) have a home playoff game against the Monroe Vikings (14-13-1). The game will take place at 3 p.m. at 3501 N. Broadway.

Sherman Oaks CES vs. Mendez

The Sherman Oaks CES Knights (14-13) are due to play a playoff game against the Mendez Jaguars (10-5) at home on Friday, May 17. Catch the action at 18555 Erwin St. in Reseda, starting at 3 p.m.

Marquez vs. Wilson

The Marquez Gladiators (12-6) will play a playoff game against the Wilson Mules(11-14) at home on Friday, May 17. The action kicks off at 6361 Cottage St. in Huntington Park, starting at 3 p.m.