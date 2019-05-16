  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Baseball, High School Sports


If you follow local high school baseball, chances are you’ve already made your picks for this coming week. If not, here’s a preview of some stand-out upcoming boys varsity baseball games in and around Los Angeles, selected using data from high school sports source MaxPreps.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Details like game dates/times and team records are based on data provided by MaxPreps and may be subject to change; the latest up-to-date information is available at the links below.)

Animo De La Hoya vs. Lakeview Charter

The Animo De La Hoya Boxers (10-0) have a playoff game against the Lakeview Charter Lions (8-3) at home on Friday, May 17. The tussle will begin at 3 p.m. at 1114 S. Lorena St.

Hollywood vs. Locke

The Hollywood Sheiks (10-5) have a playoff game against the Locke Saints (11-14) at home on Friday, May 17. Watch what happens at 1521 N. Highland Ave., starting at 3 p.m.

Santee vs. Sotomayor

The Santee Falcons (13-4) are due to play a playoff game against the Sotomayor Wolves (11-9) at home on Friday, May 17. Watch what happens at 1921 S. Maple Ave., starting at 3 p.m.

CALS Early College vs. Valor Academy

On Friday, May 17, the CALS Early College varsity Falcons (8-2) have a home playoff game against Valor Academy (7-2). The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. at 7350 N. Figueroa St.

Harbor Teacher vs. Legacy

On Friday, May 17, the Harbor Teacher varsity Monarchs (15-10) have a home playoff game against the Legacy Tigers (7-11-1). It all goes down at 1111 Figueroa Place in Wilmington, starting at 3 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Monroe

On Friday, May 17, the Lincoln varsity Tigers (11-7) have a home playoff game against the Monroe Vikings (14-13-1). The game will take place at 3 p.m. at 3501 N. Broadway.

Sherman Oaks CES vs. Mendez

The Sherman Oaks CES Knights (14-13) are due to play a playoff game against the Mendez Jaguars (10-5) at home on Friday, May 17. Catch the action at 18555 Erwin St. in Reseda, starting at 3 p.m.

Marquez vs. Wilson

The Marquez Gladiators (12-6) will play a playoff game against the Wilson Mules(11-14) at home on Friday, May 17. The action kicks off at 6361 Cottage St. in Huntington Park, starting at 3 p.m.

This story was created automatically using local sports data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

