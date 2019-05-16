



– Students and faculty at Palos Verdes High School were on lockdown Thursday after police say an anonymous threat was made against the campus.

Palos Verdes police were on scene at the school located at 600 Cloyden Road investigating the threat, according to officials.

The campus was placed on lockdown pending the investigation.

It comes just a day after PVHS principal Allan Tyner pledged disciplinary action against two students after an image of a racist “promposal” surfaced on social media.

There was an increased police presence on campus Wednesday following the controversial posting. Investigators also received reports of a social media threat that was later deemed not credible.

“After interviewing the person, it was determined that the person making the post was not intending any violence, rather it was meant as a (inappropriate) joke,” police said on Facebook.