Filed Under:March Air Reserve Base


MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – A fighter jet has crashed into a warehouse at March Air Reserve Base in the Moreno Valley area, authorities said Thursday.

(credit: CBSLA)

Riverside County firefighters requested a full hazardous materials response because the aircraft was loaded with ordnance, according to City News Service.

The pilot is believed to have ejected onto the airfield.

The California Highway Patrol shut down southbound Interstate 215 at Opportunity and Meridian ways over apparent concerns about explosions.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s