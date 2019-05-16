Comments
MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – A fighter jet has crashed into a warehouse at March Air Reserve Base in the Moreno Valley area, authorities said Thursday.
Riverside County firefighters requested a full hazardous materials response because the aircraft was loaded with ordnance, according to City News Service.
The pilot is believed to have ejected onto the airfield.
The California Highway Patrol shut down southbound Interstate 215 at Opportunity and Meridian ways over apparent concerns about explosions.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.