SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana Police on Thursday released dash cam video of a horrific head-on crash Monday that left the driver and passenger hospitalized in critical condition.

The dash cam video shows a white Acura flying towards the semi truck — but investigators say the video still doesn’t answer the question of why the Acura went flying in the first place. Or who caused the accident.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Stacey Butler reports authorities have released the video hoping to get eyewitnesses to the entire incident to come forward.

Investigators told Butler that at least a dozen people witnessed the crash but few have come forward.

It was unclear if anyone went through or ran a red or yellow light. The dash cam video doesn’t show that angle of the crash.

The crash occurred on McFadden and River View on Monday morning.

Security video released earlier in the week showed the Acura flying through the air and colliding with a semi.

A group of Good Samaritans rushed to flip the Acura over so the young man driving — a man in his 20s — and his cousin, could be more easily extricated.

Police said the driver of the semi wasn’t hurt. They also said he was not at fault.

Some witnesses said the driver of a pickup truck ran a yellow light and clipped the Acura.

But police said they still don’t know who caused the collision.

The passenger in the Acura survived and was released from the hospital Thursday. Butler knocked on the door of his Stanton home but no one answered.

The driver remains in critical condition.

If you have any information about this investigation, Santa Ana Police would like to hear from you.