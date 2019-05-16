Comments
Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Woman Arrested, Suspected Of Trying To Kidnap 2 Children In Separate Incidents
Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run Collision In Fairfax District
Local Weather
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/16 at 8 a.m.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap two children in different areas of Los Angeles.
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in the Fairfax District Wednesday night in a hit-and-run collision.
A cold front will bring rain and mountain snow Wednesday night and into Thursday. Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet.