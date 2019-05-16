LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a successful test in Mexico City, fast-food chain Burger King will begin delivering food to drivers caught in traffic in Los Angeles in what they have dubbed The Traffic Jam Whopper.

According to several reports, the direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road.

Drivers are welcome to order from a Burger King app when they are within a delivery zone, roughly a 1.9-mile radius from the closest Burger King restaurant.

In efforts to ensure safety and avoid tickets, the app used to make orders will function using voice commands.

Orders in the test were limited to a Whopper combo meal, including fries and choice of bottled Pepsi or water.

Once the order is placed, Burger King’s delivery people will utilize Google map technology via the app to pinpoint the driver’s exact location.

Deliveries were reported to typically happen within 15 minutes from when the order was placed.