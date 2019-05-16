LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a successful test in Mexico City, fast-food chain Burger King will begin delivering food to drivers caught in traffic in Los Angeles in what they have dubbed The Traffic Jam Whopper.
According to several reports, the direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road.
Drivers are welcome to order from a Burger King app when they are within a delivery zone, roughly a 1.9-mile radius from the closest Burger King restaurant.
In efforts to ensure safety and avoid tickets, the app used to make orders will function using voice commands.
Orders in the test were limited to a Whopper combo meal, including fries and choice of bottled Pepsi or water.
Once the order is placed, Burger King’s delivery people will utilize Google map technology via the app to pinpoint the driver’s exact location.
Deliveries were reported to typically happen within 15 minutes from when the order was placed.
LOL! Lawsuits….Have them your way!
If I understand this correctly, BK is paying motorcyclists to violate traffic laws; i.e., full employment for Burger King’s lawyers, liability (re-)insurers, and hospital emergency room staff.
Not in California, their cycle laws allow them to do some stupid stuff
Not a great idea for California, but not as stupid as some suggest. California splitting lane law is makes this work, and it exist because the police could never stop lane splitting. If your experienced.. its not a problem. Hell, I do it on a Honda Goldwing, one of the largest Motorcycles around.. Also, just before some dimwit says something stupid.. I’ve been doing this for some 45 years, no accidents. I get why young rice-rocket types get in accidents, but if you have the skills & focus to stay ahead of the traffic… its safe. The bigger problem, which they don’t talk about, is the transfer of food.. This can only be done in a ‘stand-still’ – any movement, will cause problems, also, there will have to be a rule.. where it cannot take place in the lane that’s next to the HOV lane.. which motorcyclist mostly use to move thru traffic.
Riding the white line between stopped lanes of traffic is legal in CA. Not very bright, but legal, provided they do not exceed the speed limit.
There is NO WAY LA will allow this. You cant fart in public without getting a fine.
Not all heroes wear capes. You know, because they might get stuck in their motorcycles.
Real dangers for the Rider shouldn’t be tempted by delivering hamburgers.
You cannot buy fast food, you can only rent it for a short time. Wait until the after effects begin while stuck in traffic.
Not so far off https://youtu.be/eUjFSsl6-V0
Eating a burger in traffic qualifies as distracted driving. Don’t know about CA, but where I live it’s a $50 fine plus an insurance surcharge for 7 years.
And you wonder why there is an overweight problem in this country?????
So, in LA motorcyclist can drive on the shoulder and between lanes of traffic legally? Also, in most states eating and driving is considered Distracted Driving and is illegal.
That’s what we need – motorcyclists weaving in and out of traffic to delivery burgers.
Yeah, this won’t slow things down even more… BTW, the whole “motorcycles can cut through traffic” is insane, but leave that to CA for insanity.
BK will end up feeding the animals with this stupidity.
The ferals in will be robbing them of their loot and food.
Hey, this is my idea from the 80’s for pizza delivery. But you need to launch it from mobile BK food trucks.
And when traffic moves and the people who ordered the Burgers are miles away?
kalifornia? hmm… better make sure those burgers are vegan, gluten-free, non-gmo, etc. or the 9th circuit will be all over it
How will you delivery it to the flying cars? Oh wait, you’ll have flying delivery motorcycles. Gotcha’
The mexicanization of america. Soon taco stands on freeway offramps or toll booths just like in central america. On one hand it is a nice thing. On the other you end up with ptomaine.
Great idea….it isn’t like the imbecile drivers on our freeways here in mexifonria aren’t distracted or stupid enough…..lets add to the morons eating and doing anything other than driving when they are in their cars……..and a novel concept for the idiots on our freeways….USE YOUR FREAKING TURN SIGNAL IF CHANGING LANES……it isn’t an option, its the law morons!!
I don’t see the problem, Motorcyclist’s can already lane-split in CA just as in most every other country outside of North America. It will be ordered from an app, and paid via CC on the app. The only transaction that will have to take place will be the Motorcyclist dropping off the food and drink which will be bottled only. So basically a bike pulls up to your window, drops off a sack of grub and rides off. You can be easily tracked as you move along and the rider will probably have a plate# and description of the car as well as tracking your location. I assume there will be a pretty hefty delivery fee, but to some time is money, and what better way to make use of that wasted time. Then you don’t have to make an additional stop on the way home or to the office to get something to eat.