Filed Under:Burger King, Delivery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a successful test in Mexico City, fast-food chain Burger King will begin delivering food to drivers caught in traffic in Los Angeles in what they have dubbed The Traffic Jam Whopper.

According to several reports, the direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road.

Drivers are welcome to order from a Burger King app when they are within a delivery zone, roughly a 1.9-mile radius from the closest Burger King restaurant.

In efforts to ensure safety and avoid tickets, the app used to make orders will function using voice commands.

Orders in the test were limited to a Whopper combo meal, including fries and choice of bottled Pepsi or water.

Once the order is placed, Burger King’s delivery people will utilize Google map technology via the app to pinpoint the driver’s exact location.

Deliveries were reported to typically happen within 15 minutes from when the order was placed.

Comments (44)
  1. BC Veel says:
    May 15, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    LOL! Lawsuits….Have them your way!

    Reply
  2. Vox Veritas (@IambcPentamastr) says:
    May 15, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    If I understand this correctly, BK is paying motorcyclists to violate traffic laws; i.e., full employment for Burger King’s lawyers, liability (re-)insurers, and hospital emergency room staff.

    Reply
    1. Tommy Shelton (@Louisshelton3T) says:
      May 15, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      Not in California, their cycle laws allow them to do some stupid stuff

      Reply
      1. John Basile (@Numerics77) says:
        May 16, 2019 at 10:21 am

        Not a great idea for California, but not as stupid as some suggest. California splitting lane law is makes this work, and it exist because the police could never stop lane splitting. If your experienced.. its not a problem. Hell, I do it on a Honda Goldwing, one of the largest Motorcycles around.. Also, just before some dimwit says something stupid.. I’ve been doing this for some 45 years, no accidents. I get why young rice-rocket types get in accidents, but if you have the skills & focus to stay ahead of the traffic… its safe. The bigger problem, which they don’t talk about, is the transfer of food.. This can only be done in a ‘stand-still’ – any movement, will cause problems, also, there will have to be a rule.. where it cannot take place in the lane that’s next to the HOV lane.. which motorcyclist mostly use to move thru traffic.

    2. Jim Dunn says:
      May 16, 2019 at 12:38 pm

      Riding the white line between stopped lanes of traffic is legal in CA. Not very bright, but legal, provided they do not exceed the speed limit.

      Reply
  3. mikeystopfive (@mikeystopfive) says:
    May 15, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    There is NO WAY LA will allow this. You cant fart in public without getting a fine.

    Reply
  4. Mr. Ramdolfi says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Not all heroes wear capes. You know, because they might get stuck in their motorcycles.

    Reply
  5. Knight Fast (@KnightFast) says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Real dangers for the Rider shouldn’t be tempted by delivering hamburgers.

    Reply
  6. PressCalifornia (@PressCalifornia) says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Saw this on Drudge. Went to http://www.PressCalifornia.com for more real California news.

    Reply
  7. RF Burns says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:10 am

    You cannot buy fast food, you can only rent it for a short time. Wait until the after effects begin while stuck in traffic.

    Reply
  8. Ken Hoag says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:38 am

    Not so far off https://youtu.be/eUjFSsl6-V0

    Reply
  9. Mistah Potatohead says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:31 am

    Eating a burger in traffic qualifies as distracted driving. Don’t know about CA, but where I live it’s a $50 fine plus an insurance surcharge for 7 years.

    Reply
  10. Nick Cignetti says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:05 am

    And you wonder why there is an overweight problem in this country?????

    Reply
  11. Dave Fay says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:38 am

    So, in LA motorcyclist can drive on the shoulder and between lanes of traffic legally? Also, in most states eating and driving is considered Distracted Driving and is illegal.

    Reply
  12. Brian Turner (@Freeto_Choose) says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:50 am

    That’s what we need – motorcyclists weaving in and out of traffic to delivery burgers.

    Reply
  13. Bob Areddy says:
    May 16, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Yeah, this won’t slow things down even more… BTW, the whole “motorcycles can cut through traffic” is insane, but leave that to CA for insanity.

    Reply
  14. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    May 16, 2019 at 8:11 am

    BK will end up feeding the animals with this stupidity.
    The ferals in will be robbing them of their loot and food.

    Reply
  15. Russell Hunt says:
    May 16, 2019 at 8:39 am

    Hey, this is my idea from the 80’s for pizza delivery. But you need to launch it from mobile BK food trucks.

    Reply
  16. Gary Thompson says:
    May 16, 2019 at 9:01 am

    And when traffic moves and the people who ordered the Burgers are miles away?

    Reply
  17. Dan Columbus (@Spanre) says:
    May 16, 2019 at 10:32 am

    kalifornia? hmm… better make sure those burgers are vegan, gluten-free, non-gmo, etc. or the 9th circuit will be all over it

    Reply
    1. David Reed says:
      May 16, 2019 at 1:15 pm

      A: I think you’re on the wrong board but when you find the right one B: Your CAPS kEy is kinda MesSed up.

      Reply
  19. Mark David says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    How will you delivery it to the flying cars? Oh wait, you’ll have flying delivery motorcycles. Gotcha’

    Reply
  20. James Busse (@JamesBusse8) says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    The mexicanization of america. Soon taco stands on freeway offramps or toll booths just like in central america. On one hand it is a nice thing. On the other you end up with ptomaine.

    Reply
  21. Brian Dorse says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    Great idea….it isn’t like the imbecile drivers on our freeways here in mexifonria aren’t distracted or stupid enough…..lets add to the morons eating and doing anything other than driving when they are in their cars……..and a novel concept for the idiots on our freeways….USE YOUR FREAKING TURN SIGNAL IF CHANGING LANES……it isn’t an option, its the law morons!!

    Reply
  22. Kevin Hager says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    I don’t see the problem, Motorcyclist’s can already lane-split in CA just as in most every other country outside of North America. It will be ordered from an app, and paid via CC on the app. The only transaction that will have to take place will be the Motorcyclist dropping off the food and drink which will be bottled only. So basically a bike pulls up to your window, drops off a sack of grub and rides off. You can be easily tracked as you move along and the rider will probably have a plate# and description of the car as well as tracking your location. I assume there will be a pretty hefty delivery fee, but to some time is money, and what better way to make use of that wasted time. Then you don’t have to make an additional stop on the way home or to the office to get something to eat.

    Reply

