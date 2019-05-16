  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:91 Freeway, Corona, Corona News, Sigalert


CORONA (CBSLA) — A fiery big rig crash on the westbound 91 Freeway through Corona made a soggy morning commute even worse.

A semi was reported on fire at about 4:45 a.m. right at the border of Orange and Riverside counties on the westbound 91 Freeway. All westbound lanes were blocked at Green River Road for a short time immediately after the crash.

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters called out to put out the truck fire said that its load of some sort of hazardous material was either burning or had leaked, prompting a call for hazmat crews.

Several lanes were reopened to traffic about a half hour after the crash, but the damage was done – traffic was backed up for several miles beyond the 15 Freeway.

One lane was still closed at 6:15 a.m.

