  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMYard Wars
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Encino, Encino News, Fatal Crash, Lamborghini Crash, Lamborghini Destroyed


ENCINO (CBSLA) — Two people were killed after the Lamborghini they were in slammed into a tree in Encino.

The luxury sports car was destroyed after it slammed into a tree on Burbank Boulevard between Balboa and Woodley at about 7:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the Lamborghini was going 100 mph on a curvy stretch of Burbank Boulevard through the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area. The sports car — which can retail starting at $200,000 — was making a left turn onto Burbank just east of Hayvenhurst when it struck a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, then slammed into a tree and caught fire.

The force of the impact split the Lamborghini and half, ejecting the driver.

A 25-year-old male driver and a 19-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Los Angeles man, suffered minor injuries. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s