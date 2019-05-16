



— Two people were killed after the Lamborghini they were in slammed into a tree in Encino.

The luxury sports car was destroyed after it slammed into a tree on Burbank Boulevard between Balboa and Woodley at about 7:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

Police say the Lamborghini was going 100 mph on a curvy stretch of Burbank Boulevard through the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area. The sports car — which can retail starting at $200,000 — was making a left turn onto Burbank just east of Hayvenhurst when it struck a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, then slammed into a tree and caught fire.

The force of the impact split the Lamborghini and half, ejecting the driver.

A 25-year-old male driver and a 19-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Los Angeles man, suffered minor injuries. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.