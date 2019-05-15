



— A peace march and rally was held Wednesday evening inside the park where four people — including a 5-year-old girl — were shot and wounded Tuesday.

The rally was organized by community activists, concerned parents and law enforcement.

KCAL9’s Chris Holmstrom reported there was a consensus on many things, namely — the violence must stop, and now.

Police said last night’s incident inside Vermont Square Park in South Los Angeles was gang-related.

The little girl — who was reportedly shot in the back and named Riley — is in stable condition. Two of the adults are also stable. One of the victims, who is unidentified, is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Holmstrom spoke to Riley’s mother who didn’t want her face shown.

“I drove here four hours not knowing what was going on with my baby,” she said.

He also spoke to the girl’s grandmother.

“That was my 5-year-old grandchild. Now thank God that she’s living and she’s well,” her grandmother said.

She said Riley was with her dad at the park when the shooting began.

“My son was putting his kids in the car and the bullets just rang out,” she says.

“The park is for kids,” said parent China Simmons, “the playground is for kids. They should be able to play, to be happy. Live life — want to buy something from an ice cream truck.”

The suspects were described as four men who fled in an SUV. They remain at large, police said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore is encouraged by the community getting together.

“I’m encouraged again by a community that’s rallying together tonight to say this happened last night, and I’m here tonight to say that this does not happen here, it can not be allowed to stand,” Moore says.