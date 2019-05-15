Comments
WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) – One of Southern California’s most legendary fast food chains is marking its 73rd year in business by offering its fans an incredible deal.
All day Wednesday, Original Tommy’s will be serving up 73-cent hamburgers at all its locations.
The chain said the offer will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There’s a limit of five hamburgers per order.
Original Tommy’s opened its first location in 1946 at Beverly and South Rampart boulevards in the Westlake District. Since then, it has expanded to 30 locations across Southern California and another three in Nevada.