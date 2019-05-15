  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMYard Wars
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, Original Tommy's, Original Tommy's Hamburgers


WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) – One of Southern California’s most legendary fast food chains is marking its 73rd year in business by offering its fans an incredible deal.

Original Tommy’s location in the Westlake District. May 15, 2019. (CBS2)

All day Wednesday, Original Tommy’s will be serving up 73-cent hamburgers at all its locations.

The chain said the offer will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There’s a limit of five hamburgers per order.

Original Tommy’s opened its first location in 1946 at Beverly and South Rampart boulevards in the Westlake District. Since then, it has expanded to 30 locations across Southern California and another three in Nevada.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s