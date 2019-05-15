Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 5/15 at 8 a.m.
Car Left Mangled After Slamming Into Norwalk Medical Building At End Of 105 Freeway
A man was hospitalized after a car barreled off the 105 Freeway and right into a Norwalk medical building, which was left with a gaping hole.
Five-Year-Old Girl Among 4 Shot In South LA Drive-By
A 5-year-old girl and three others were shot in a park in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.
Students at Palos Verdes High School are facing disciplinary action Wednesday after an image of a racist “promposal” surfaced on social media.
Local Weather
A cold front will bring rain and mountain snow Wednesday night and into Thursday. Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet.