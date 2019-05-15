  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 5/15 at 8 a.m.

Car Left Mangled After Slamming Into Norwalk Medical Building At End Of 105 Freeway
A man was hospitalized after a car barreled off the 105 Freeway and right into a Norwalk medical building, which was left with a gaping hole.

Five-Year-Old Girl Among 4 Shot In South LA Drive-By
A 5-year-old girl and three others were shot in a park in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Palos Verdes High School In Uproar Over Racist Promposal Posted On Social Media
Students at Palos Verdes High School are facing disciplinary action Wednesday after an image of a racist “promposal” surfaced on social media.

Local Weather
A cold front will bring rain and mountain snow Wednesday night and into Thursday. Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet.

