Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 5/15 at 5 p.m.
Dock Worker Killed, Second Injured After Tire Explodes At Port Of LA
A dock worker at the Port of Los Angeles was killed and a second was injured after a tire exploded Wednesday morning.
A Silent Ride: Uber Now Offers Quiet Driver Mode
If you’re one of those that doesn’t like to chitchat with your driver, or if you just happen to be in a less talkative mood than usual, now you’re in luck.
Students at Palos Verdes High School are facing disciplinary action Wednesday after an image of a racist “promposal” surfaced on social media.
Local Weather
A cold front will bring rain and mountain snow Wednesday night and into Thursday. Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet.