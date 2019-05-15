  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 5/15 at 5 p.m.

Dock Worker Killed, Second Injured After Tire Explodes At Port Of LA
A dock worker at the Port of Los Angeles was killed and a second was injured after a tire exploded Wednesday morning.

A Silent Ride: Uber Now Offers Quiet Driver Mode
If you’re one of those that doesn’t like to chitchat with your driver, or if you just happen to be in a less talkative mood than usual, now you’re in luck.

Palos Verdes High School In Uproar Over Racist Promposal Posted On Social Media
Students at Palos Verdes High School are facing disciplinary action Wednesday after an image of a racist “promposal” surfaced on social media.

Local Weather
A cold front will bring rain and mountain snow Wednesday night and into Thursday. Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet.

