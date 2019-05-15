



— The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who has attempted to kidnap at least two children in the South L.A. area.

Police say the woman has targeted two 4-year-old boys in the last two days.

Security footage from a McDonald’s showed the suspect in action.

The suspect approached and carried a 4 years-old out of a McDonald’s located at 1310 East Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles on May 14 at 3:15 p.m.

The woman attempted to take the child into a parked vehicle but she was stopped by a witness and fled on foot from the area.

“She was stopped by a witness that saw she was attempting to put the little boy inside of the vehicle,” said LAPD officer Mike Lopez.

The next day, police say another 4-year-old boy was almost kidnapped on Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street around 11:15am. Investigators believe the same woman was responsible.

“The suspect went ahead and grabbed the little child’s hand and tried to take him with her. She even said in Spanish “‘come with me.'” Obviously, the child or relative that was with him stopped him,” said Lopez.

In both cases, the boys were with family members or a caretaker so police believe the suspect is very bold.

The suspect is described as a 25-30-years old, female Hispanic or Black, black hair, unknown color eyes, standing at 5 foot 4 inches tall, and weighing approximately 115 pounds.

The suspect has a possible scar/birthmark on the forehead, an unknown tattoo above the left breast and an unknown tattoo on the upper back and left shoulder.

“It’s really important. You never know what her state of mind is or what the suspect’s actions would be after the crime is completed per se,” said Lopez.

The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section is investigating the attempted kidnappings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Robbery Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section at (213) 486-6840.