  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMYard Wars
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Celebrity Obituary, Hollywood, hollywood news, InstaStory, Tim Conway


HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Actor Tim Conway, who first won audiences over on “The Carol Burnett Show,” has died. He was 85 years old.

The beloved comedic actor died at 8:45 a.m. in the Los Angeles area Tuesday , according to his longtime publicist Howard Bragman and his daughter, Kelly Conway.

“The love he gave us, and the laughter he gave the world will never be replaced, but will be remembered forever,” Kelly Conway said in a statement. “He is at peace now but I will miss him every second of every day until we meet again in heaven.”

Conway first rose to fame on the TV series “McHale’s Navy,” which ran from 1962 to 1966. He also starred in “The Tim Conway Show,” and had recurring roles on “Married With Children” and “Yes, Dear,” and voiced the character Barnacle Boy on “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

But he was best known for starring in “The Carol Burnett Show.” He was a guest star on the show for eight seasons before becoming a regular cast member in 1975. He was famous for ad-libbing his scenes, surprising his co-stars, who would visibly struggle to keep from bursting out laughing. Some of his most famous characters were “the Dentist,” “Oldest Man,” and “Mr. Tudball.”

SANTA MONICA, CA – MARCH 13: Actor Tim Conway and Actress Carol Burnett in the audience at the 2005 TV Land Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2005 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

“I’m heartbroken,” Burnett said in a statement. “He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”

Conway won four Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” and won two more Emmys for guest appearances on “Coach” and “30 Rock.”

The cause of Conway’s death was not publicized, but he reportedly suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus without signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Conway is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene, and six children from his first marriage, including KFI-AM (640) talk show host Tim Conway, Jr. and his daughter Kelly Conway, who had taken her stepmother to court over his care. A settlement was reached between Kelly Conway and her stepmother on March 27 that included an agreement that his spouse be named his permanent conservator. A judge had found conservatorship was warranted after determining Conway was unable to make his own healthcare decisions following brain surgery last September.

Comments (7)
  1. Darlyne Greenberg says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Condolences to the family of Tim Conway, he was a wonderful person. Very talented and he will be remembered for all the roles he played on Carol Burnett Show (especially the dentist).

    Reply
  2. Jack Finnegan says:
    May 14, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    R.I.P. Tim, you made me and millions of others laugh a thousand times over the years.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s