



— Actor Tim Conway, who first won audiences over on “The Carol Burnett Show,” has died. He was 85 years old.

The beloved comedic actor died at 8:45 a.m. in the Los Angeles area Tuesday , according to his longtime publicist Howard Bragman and his daughter, Kelly Conway.

“The love he gave us, and the laughter he gave the world will never be replaced, but will be remembered forever,” Kelly Conway said in a statement. “He is at peace now but I will miss him every second of every day until we meet again in heaven.”

Conway first rose to fame on the TV series “McHale’s Navy,” which ran from 1962 to 1966. He also starred in “The Tim Conway Show,” and had recurring roles on “Married With Children” and “Yes, Dear,” and voiced the character Barnacle Boy on “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

But he was best known for starring in “The Carol Burnett Show.” He was a guest star on the show for eight seasons before becoming a regular cast member in 1975. He was famous for ad-libbing his scenes, surprising his co-stars, who would visibly struggle to keep from bursting out laughing. Some of his most famous characters were “the Dentist,” “Oldest Man,” and “Mr. Tudball.”

“I’m heartbroken,” Burnett said in a statement. “He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”

Conway won four Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” and won two more Emmys for guest appearances on “Coach” and “30 Rock.”

The cause of Conway’s death was not publicized, but he reportedly suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus without signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Conway is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene, and six children from his first marriage, including KFI-AM (640) talk show host Tim Conway, Jr. and his daughter Kelly Conway, who had taken her stepmother to court over his care. A settlement was reached between Kelly Conway and her stepmother on March 27 that included an agreement that his spouse be named his permanent conservator. A judge had found conservatorship was warranted after determining Conway was unable to make his own healthcare decisions following brain surgery last September.