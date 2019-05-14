



– Fresh off his landmark win at the Masters, Tiger Woods wants to make one thing perfectly clear: the West Coast is the best coast when it comes to sports.

Woods, who was in New York on Tuesday as he prepares for the 2019 PGA Championship set to start later this week, told reporters how much he values his friendship with caddie Joe LaCava, even when it comes to their differences on the course.

“We’re very competitive…I believe and will always believe that L.A. is better than New York in sports, and we certainly have that disagreement probably every other hole, and we have a good time about it,” said Woods. “That’s the fun thing about it, we are both very competitive, we both want to win, and we’re gonna go out there and try and get it done.”

Tiger thinks LA > NY at sports 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lvkRulsiAb — SNY (@SNYtv) May 14, 2019

Woods is looking to add a fifth PGA Championship to his major haul nearly a decade after injuries and scandal derailed his game.

Last month, he took home his first green jacket since 2005 in what many believe to be the greatest career comeback in the history of golf.