



– The New Orleans Pelicans may have won the Zion Williamson sweepstakes, but Los Angeles has the upset of the night by landing the fourth pick in next month’s NBA Draft.

The Pelicans won the lottery for the first time since 2012, the year they chose Anthony Davis. And the lottery win comes after a season when Davis wanted a trade — something that might not seem so appealing to him now, not with Williamson likely coming to New Orleans.

Memphis will choose second, New York third and the Lakers will pick fourth, although there is speculation L.A. could leverage the pick once trade season starts this summer.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told reporters he considered the pick a “great silver lining” to an otherwise dismal season that saw the Lakers miss the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

Magic Johnson, who stepped down from his role as president of basketball operations last month, signaled his enthusiasm for the pick.

https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1128463916470681600