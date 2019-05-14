  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMYard Wars
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles Lakers


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The New Orleans Pelicans may have won the Zion Williamson sweepstakes, but Los Angeles has the upset of the night by landing the fourth pick in next month’s NBA Draft.

The Pelicans won the lottery for the first time since 2012, the year they chose Anthony Davis. And the lottery win comes after a season when Davis wanted a trade — something that might not seem so appealing to him now, not with Williamson likely coming to New Orleans.

Memphis will choose second, New York third and the Lakers will pick fourth, although there is speculation L.A. could leverage the pick once trade season starts this summer.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told reporters he considered the pick a “great silver lining” to an otherwise dismal season that saw the Lakers miss the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

Magic Johnson, who stepped down from his role as president of basketball operations last month, signaled his enthusiasm for the pick.

https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1128463916470681600

Comments (3)
  1. FUDD (@chuck_tapia) says:
    May 15, 2019 at 7:12 am

    Big Deal PERIOD

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s