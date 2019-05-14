



– A 27-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges, suspected of brutally beating a 63-year-old woman to death using a scooter in Long Beach Monday afternoon.

Amad Rashad Redding was captured a little over four hours after the killing of Rosa Elena Hernandez, Long Beach police reported Tuesday.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, Hernandez was walking home from visiting a relative when a man ran up and began assaulting her in the 3100 block of East 64th Street. When a bystander tried to intervene, the suspect grabbed a Bird electrical rental scooter and used it to continue beating Hernandez, police said.

Officers responded to find Hernandez with significant injuries to her upper torso. She died at the scene.

A neighbor told CBS2 that the attack was captured on security video.

“They (police) saw him socking on her, pushed her down, kicking on her, and then she fell down,” neighbor Robin Fagan said Monday. “And then he went and got the scooter and started beating her on the head with the scooter.”

The suspect, described by witnesses as a black man with facial hair, was last seen running west on 64th Street. At about 5 p.m., Redding was arrested at a nearby convenience store in the area of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, about a half-mile from the killing.

There is no word on a motive in the attack, or whether the suspect knew Hernandez prior to assaulting her. One woman told CBS2 that she’s seen the suspect in the area before.

“I’ve seen him, he walks around, I’ve seen him walk around a few times by our house actually,” Misty Velasco said.

Hernandez had lived in the neighborhood for about 40 years.

“She knew everybody in the community, she would walk around, talk to all the Latinas and Latinos who lived in the neighborhood,” neighbor Dennis Fitzgerald told CBS2 Tuesday. “She was very friendly with everybody, everybody knew her. She did not drive, so she just walked every place.”

Redding is being held in the Long Beach City Jail on $2 million bail.