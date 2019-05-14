



— Whoa! Keanu Reeves continued his excellent adventure in Hollywood by putting his hand and footprints in cement to be memorialized at the TCL Chinese Theatre Tuesday.

Reeves sank his hands and feet into cement at an 11 a.m. ceremony, permanently placing him among Hollywood legends such as John Wayne, Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe.

The 54-year-old actor’s long list of credits include a number of blockbuster movie franchises, including “Speed,” the “Matrix” trilogy, and his latest film, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which opens Friday. He will also soon revisit the role that made him a star, Ted, in “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

Reeves’ acting career began as a stage actor, with performances in the Toronto area where he was raised. He came to Hollywood for a role in the 1986 film “Youngblood.” It wasn’t long before he became a box office star with “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”

In between heading up blockbuster film franchises, Reeves has also starred in “Devil’s Advocate,” “A Walk in the Clouds,” “The Replacements,” “My Own Private Idaho,” and cult classic “Point Break.” He will also have a voice role in the upcoming animated sequel “Toy Story 4.”