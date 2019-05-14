  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 5/14 at 8 a.m.

Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Arrested For Domestic Violence
L.A. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been arrested on charges of domestic battery.

Man With A Knife Shot, Killed By Police In Gardena
A man who police say was armed with a knife was fatally shot by officers in Gardena.

Woman Beaten To Death With Bird Scooter In Brutal Long Beach Attack
A person of interest was arrested after 63-year-old Rosa Manjarrez De Hernandez was beaten and killed in Long Beach by a man who assaulted her using a rental scooter Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Local Weather
Highs will be in the 60s along the beaches and the 70s in the L.A. and O.C. metro areas. Partly cloudy skies Tuesday with widespread rain moving in Wednesday night into Thursday.

