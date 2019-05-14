IRVINE (CBSLA) -– Police say a man who was caught taking pictures underneath a woman’s skirt at an Orange County car wash has been arrested – and they believe there could be other victims.

Nathan Martin Haley, 45, of Portola Hills, turned himself in to police last month following a report last July from a victim who said a man approached her from behind while she was at a car wash on the 3000 block of Main Street in Irvine, according to Irvine Police Detective Leticia Hernandez.

Upon being approached, the victim turned to look at the suspect, who pretended to have dropped his phone on the ground directly beneath her dress, Hernandez said. A short time later, the victim says she saw the same man attempt to place his phone on the ground near her while she vacuumed her car.

The victim quickly finished vacuuming and got into the vehicle, according to police. Before leaving the car wash, she took a picture of the license plate on the suspect’s blue Mini Cooper, which police say belongs to Haley.

Detectives identified Haley and obtained a search warrant for his phone, which they say “provided evidence of similar activity. The victim later confirmed to investigators that Haley was the man she saw at the car wash.

Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case in Irvine and other cities. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact Irvine Police Department Detective Hernandez at 949-724-7245 or lhernandez@cityofirvine.org.