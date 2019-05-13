  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The world’s most expensive coffee may leave some Southern Californians with the jitters – but not from the caffeine.

Klatch Coffee Roasters has procured 10 pounds of the exclusive Elida Natural Geisha coffee to split among its Southern California stores. At $1,200 a pound after roasting, each hot cup will cost a cool $75.

The unroasted coffee is imported from Panama and set a world record price of $803 per pound at the Best of Panama coffee competition. It’s available only from Klatch Coffee in North America.

The coffee company says Geisha is a rare variety of Arabica coffee that came to Panama from a research lab in Costa Rica, with origins in Ethiopia. It’s known for its floral, tea-like and stone fruit flavors.

“It’s very smooth – um, good taste,” said one customer at Klatch’s recent event in San Francisco.

“Wow. Packs a punch,” another customer said.

The rare and expensive coffee will be available at Klatch locations in Redondo Beach, San Dimas, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and LAX.

