SOUTH LS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men were found dead Monday night in a South L.A. home in what detectives believe was a murder-suicide.

Police responded to the 9900 block of Cimarron Street around 6:30 p.m. near Century Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue.

The two were found with gunshot wounds and police believe one man shot the other before shooting himself.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to LAPD, detectives believe the shooting was a murder-suicide and no suspects are being sought.

Homicide detectives were investigating the fatalities.

