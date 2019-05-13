Comments
LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A police barricade surrounded an apartment complex in a residential area of Lynwood Monday evening after shots were reportedly fired.
Police surrounded the area of the 10900 block of San Vicente Avenue after hearing reports of a shooting.
The incident reportedly involved the suspect and his girlfriend. She was not reported to have been injured in the exchange.
The male suspect remained inside the apartment and refused to exit.
The area was closed off as police investigated.