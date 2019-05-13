Filed Under:Lynwood, Police Barricade, Shooting

LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A police barricade surrounded an apartment complex in a residential area of Lynwood Monday evening after shots were reportedly fired.

Police surrounded the area of the 10900 block of San Vicente Avenue after hearing reports of a shooting.

The incident reportedly involved the suspect and his girlfriend. She was not reported to have been injured in the exchange.

The male suspect remained inside the apartment and refused to exit.

The area was closed off as police investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s