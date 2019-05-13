



— A woman sleeping in her bed was jolted awake by a car slamming into her home crashing into her bedroom wall late Sunday.

A black BMW sedan slammed into a home in the area of Molinar and Amar Road just before midnight, a crash that was witnessed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who happened to be conducting an arrest nearby.

The car was left wedged into the home at an angle. It had crashed through the wall the bed was resting against, leaving the bed’s metal headboard askew and the rest of the bed pushed into the center of the bedroom.

“I didn’t hear anything. The thing that I woke up to, that it had thrown me, and I was stepping on all this sheet rock. So I was off the bed, and then it was so dusty, that I was trying to figure out what had happened. I didn’t know if it was an earthquake or what,” homeowner Grace Fierro said. “Then I saw, I saw there was something outside. I realized it was a hole in the wall and I could see it was a car.”

Fierro was taken to a hospital, but somehow only suffered a bump on the head.

The driver took off running after the crash. Deputies are working to figure out who owns the car.