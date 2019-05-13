



— Actress Felicity Huffman is expected to plead guilty Monday for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Back in April, the 56-year-old “Desperate Housewives” star was one of 13 parents and a coach who announced they were pleading guilty in the scandal in which wealthy families paid millions to Newport Beach businessman Rick Singer to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe test administrators and college coaches to help get their kids into top universities like UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

Huffman admitted that she paid Singer – the mastermind behind the multimillion-dollar scandal — $15,000 in the form of a donation to help her oldest daughter cheat on the SAT. She will plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a sentence of between four and 10 months in prison. Because Huffman agreed to plead guilty, prosecutors have promised to recommend a sentence at the low end of that range, but the judge could also choose not to send her to prison.

On April 8, Huffman released a statement in which she wrote, “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

She also claimed her daughter was unaware of her actions.

Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, was not charged in the case.

Meanwhile, fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to charges that they paid $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits, even though neither had ever rowed.

Also scheduled to plead guilty Monday is Los Angeles businessman Devin Sloane, who authorities say paid $250,000 to get his son into USC as a fake water polo recruit.

Sloane, who founded a drinking and wastewater systems company, bought water polo gear online and worked with a graphic designer to create a bogus photo of his son playing the sport for the teen’s application, officials say.

Parents charged in the alleged scheme are accused of paying Singer a total of $25 million between 2011 and February 2019 for the arrangement. Along with bribing test administrators and college coaches, Singer used some of that money to create fake athletic profiles to help get students admitted into athletic programs.

