



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 5/13 at 5 p.m.

Car Slams Into La Puente Bedroom Where Woman Was Sleeping

A woman sleeping in her bed was jolted awake by a car slamming into her home crashing into her bedroom wall late Sunday.

Woman Dies In Street Racing Crash In Willowbrook

A woman died in a street racing crash in Willowbrook Saturday night.

Film Star Doris Day Dies At 97

Doris Day, the honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and ’60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history, has died. She was 97.

Local Weather

A pleasant weather pattern will continue with a warming trend into Tuesday. Temperatures in the mid-70s for the Los Angeles Basin and upper 70s for the valleys.