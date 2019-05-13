INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — A transient remains in custody Monday after authorities say he set fire to an American flag that was displayed at the memorial of a California Highway Patrol Officer’s memorial.

Scott Kennard, 41, was initially seen wandering around the memorial without purpose, catching the attention of a CHP officer, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The unnamed CHP officer was at the memorial to pay his respects to David Romero, who died in 2005 when a suspected drunk driver hit him while he was stopped at a red light. The officer was keeping an eye on Kennard, who authorities say was loitering at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Turnbull Canyon Road, when he saw him grab the flag and shield it with his hand.

Flames erupted from the flag immediately, and Kennard allegedly tried to walk away before he was caught by the officer. The officer tried to save the flag, but it was too late and was burned by the fire.

Kennard was booked on suspicion of felony arson and is being held on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The flag at the memorial has since been replaced.