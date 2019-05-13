LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – With the goal of shortening its two-day shipping guarantee for Prime members down to just one day, Amazon is now offering its employees money to quit their jobs and start up their own package delivery businesses.

The e-commerce giant announced Monday that it will provide employees up to $10,000 for startup costs to build their own package delivery businesses. Along with the $10,000, employees will also receive a payment equal to three months’ worth of their gross salary.

“An employee will leave their role at Amazon to build their business knowing they will have consistent delivery volume from Amazon, access to the company’s sophisticated delivery technology, hands-on training, and discounts on a suite of assets and services, including Amazon-branded vans customized for delivery, branded uniforms and comprehensive insurance,” Amazon said in a news release.

The offer is part of Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner program, which it launched in June 2018. So far, 200 delivery businesses have been created through the program.

The offer is open to most part-time and full-time Amazon employees, including warehouse workers who pack and ship orders. Whole Foods employees are not eligible to receive the new incentives.

The program’s expansion is part of the company’s plan to control more of its deliveries on its own, rather than rely on UPS, the post office and other carriers. Contractors that participate are able to lease blue vans with the Amazon smile logo stamped on the side.

