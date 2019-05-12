  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles News

GLENDORA (CBSLA) — The family of a good Samaritan who was gunned down outside of a 7-Eleven store remembered him this weekend with a memorial service.

Angel Rosas’ family honored him with a graveside gathering on Saturday in Glendora.

The 38-year-old was killed when he tried to break up a fight outside of the convenience store in El Monte late last month.

Two people were arrested, one of whom was only 16 years old.

“Two cowards took it upon themselves to make a decision that affected a whole family and we’re all heartbroken about it,” said Yvette Ramirez, the cousin of Rosas. “We just want justice for him.”

Family members hope anyone with more information about the shooting comes forward.

