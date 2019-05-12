COACHELLA (CBSLA) — Authorities say the reward has been doubled for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for burning and beating a three-week old puppy in Coachella.
The puppy named Hope was located on May 5, by passersby after having been thrown in a dumpster after the gruesome attack.
According to Animal Hope and Wellness, the puppy was being taken care of at McGrath Veterinary following the attack.
The reward had initially been $10,000, but has since been increased to $20,000.
The organization says both Actress Shannen Doherty and Model Joanna Krupa contributed $5000 each to the reward.
“People who do these types of things to animals go on to hurt women and children, and need to be held accountable,” Doherty said.
The organization said it is not currently known whether Hope will ever be able to walk again.
Anyone with more information was asked to contact info@animalhopeandwellness.
