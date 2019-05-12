Filed Under:Los Angeles News

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday were investigating an officer-involved shooting of an ex-felon in Fontana.

San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies say shooting unfolded at Jurupa and Cypress avenues shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday after officers pulled over a car with four men inside.

Investigators say one of the men identified as Devon King, an ex-felon, got out of the car with a gun and tried to run.

Police chased after King and shot him in the leg.

Jurupa Avenue between Cypress and Juniper remain shut down while authorities investigate.

