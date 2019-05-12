Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday were investigating an officer-involved shooting of an ex-felon in Fontana.
San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies say shooting unfolded at Jurupa and Cypress avenues shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday after officers pulled over a car with four men inside.
Investigators say one of the men identified as Devon King, an ex-felon, got out of the car with a gun and tried to run.
Police chased after King and shot him in the leg.
Jurupa Avenue between Cypress and Juniper remain shut down while authorities investigate.