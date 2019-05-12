12:40PM PST UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol says Davaughn Patton has been located and is safe.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a missing 3-year-old boy whom officers say was taken by a relative in Los Angeles County.

The California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for Davaughn Patton, who went missing around 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to the advisory, Patton was allegedly taken by a relative, identified as Lamarc Wimbley, who is 24 years old.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a mid 2000 Chevy Cobalt Silver.

Anyone with more information was asked to dial 9-1-1.