LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a burglary suspect in Lancaster.

The suspect, whose identity had not yet been revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 45100 block of Loma Vista Drive early Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the scene following a “burglary now, person shot” call.

When they arrived on scene, they located the man who had sustained one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a family had been inside the home when they started hearing loud, banging noises.

Fearing for their safety, the resident of the home armed himself with a handgun and fired one shot striking the burglary suspect, whom authorities say had entered the home through an upstairs bedroom.

The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.