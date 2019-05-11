



On Saturday his parents led a rally at the strip mall where their son’s life was ended.

McElhaney was at the corner about a mile from campus with friends around 12:30 in the morning when several men attacked them.

“I’m standing where he took his last breaths and that seems like the right thing to do for this Mother’s Day. I’m speaking for all the moms out there — we want a peaceful Mother’s Day. We don’t want anybody to be hurt this weekend,” said Victor’s mother Lynette Gibson McElhaney.

His family wants to keep the heat on the killers until they’re caught.

“We really hope that those who know the men who did this have the courage to come forward. They’re not well. They are dangerous. They’ve proven that they have a reckless disregard for human life,” said Lynette Gibson McElhaney.

McElhaney’s parents accepted their son’s diploma Friday at USC. The aspiring musician was set to graduate from the prestigious music school.

Victor’s mother — an Oakland city councilwoman — says she will not let her son’s legacy be forgotten.

“I hope that what Victor’s story. What Victor’s life and his transcendence will give us is that this community here. That I’m hearing from the local folks has been troubled for some time. That it will be re-envisioned in the image of love and that Victor’s legacy will be that he was the last victim of violence in this corridor,” said Lynette Gibson McElhaney.