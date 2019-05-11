  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    12:30 PMRock the Park
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPGA of America Special
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMThis is LA
    4:00 PM2018 PGA Championship Highlights
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A 34-year-old man suffered major injuries Saturday morning when he stepped in front of a motorist on Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance, authorities said.

The motorist in a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway at Calle Mayor around 1:45 a.m. when the pedestrian, outside of the crosswalk, crossed in front of the car, said Sgt. Ronald Harris of the Torrance Police Department.

The motorist was reported to have had a green light when the accident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old woman, was not injured, Harris said.

The pedestrian, a Torrance resident, was taken to an area hospital with major injuries. Police say drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor regarding the driver.

Torrance police asked anyone who saw the incident to call them at 310-328-3456.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s