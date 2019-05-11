TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A 34-year-old man suffered major injuries Saturday morning when he stepped in front of a motorist on Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance, authorities said.

The motorist in a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway at Calle Mayor around 1:45 a.m. when the pedestrian, outside of the crosswalk, crossed in front of the car, said Sgt. Ronald Harris of the Torrance Police Department.

The motorist was reported to have had a green light when the accident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old woman, was not injured, Harris said.

The pedestrian, a Torrance resident, was taken to an area hospital with major injuries. Police say drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor regarding the driver.

Torrance police asked anyone who saw the incident to call them at 310-328-3456.

