



– A teacher at Santa Paula High School has been arrested, accused of sexual misconduct involving a student.

Armando Rico, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday on one count each of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a felony and child annoyance, Santa Paula police report.

Investigators served search warrants at his home, his car and at the high school, police said.

The exact nature of the allegations were not confirmed. According to the Ventura County Star newspaper, prosecutors allege that Rico and a student exchanged photos and videos. Rico is not accused of engaging in physical contact with the student, the Star reports.

According to the school website, Rico taught several classes in the school’s Human Services Academy including psychology and child development.

Rico was released on bail early Friday morning, inmate records show. His next hearing is scheduled for May 20. Anyone with information on the case can call detectives at 805-525-4474.