LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just ordered your Travis d’Arnaud Dodgers jersey?

Cancel that order.

The Dodgers signed the former Mets catcher last week — a week after the Mets released him.

After playing just one game with the Dodgers (he made his debut last night and grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the 5th), LA announced Friday that they were trading d’Arnaud to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations.

Former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud, 30, had been released by New York last Sunday.

Upon his signing with the Dodgers, d’Arnaud — a Long Beach native — told reporters that he “grew up a Dodgers fan. It’s definitely a blessing to be able to put this uniform on.”

Even though he had been with the Dodgers “less than an hour” d’Arnaud was already feeling a positive vibe in the clubhouse. d’Arnaud was a first-round Phillies draft pick in 2007,

Not sure how d’Arnaud is feeling right now but he is no stranger to the trading block.

He was traded to the Blue Jays in 2009 as part of a three-player deal for Roy Halladay. The Jays traded him –along with Noah Syndergaard — to the Mets in 2012 in a seven-player trade involving Cy Young winner R.A. Dickey. d’Arnaud made his MLB in 2013 with New York.

Throughout his time in New York, d’Arnaud’s tenure was often spent on the disabled list (now the IL). In addition to season-ending Tommy John surgery last April, he’s also been out because of a fractured foot, a concussion, a broken hand after being hit by a pitch, sprained elbow and bruised right wrist, twice.d’Arnaud is one of only a handful of players who can say he’s been traded twice for two different Cy Young winners.