WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is denying any wrongdoing after TMZ video surfaced of him in a Newport Beach yoga studio as a woman appears to stuff clothes in her purse.

“Apologize to me. I didn’t do anything,” the Rodman said at the Abbey in West Hollywood, where CBS2’s Crystal Cruz asked him and his friend about the allegations.

The TMZ video appears to show a woman stuffing items in her purse behind the 6-foot-7 Rodman. Another man is seen lifting a huge geode off the counter to put on a dolly, but drops and breaks it.

At the Abbey, Rodman pointed to his companion and said, “He broke it. That’s the guy that broke it, right there.”

When asked if he was the man breaking the geode in the video, the unidentified man said, “No comment.” When pressed on whether he was the man in the video as Rodman suggested, he said, “All I know is someone is out to get him.”

And as for whether he was in the store, the man again replied, “No comment.”

The yoga store owner called Newport Beach police, claiming the geode was worth a couple thousand dollars and t he stolen clothes worth a few hundred.

A woman says the geode belongs to her and that Rodman was helping her get it back.