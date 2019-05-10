



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 5/10 at 8 a.m.

Bicyclist Killed, Driver Arrested In Suspected Street Racing Crash In Downtown LA

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle that was suspected to be street racing in South L.A. Thursday night, authorities said.

One Arrested In Snapchat Threat Against UC Riverside

University of California police say they have made an arrest in connection with a social media threat against UC Riverside.

Frustrated Lakers Fans To Protest Team Outside Staples Friday

With the Lakers coming off their sixth straight season missing the playoffs, and still without a head coach, angry fans are holding a protest outside Staples Center Friday demanding changes.

Local Weather

On and off showers throughout the day Friday, with rain continuing into the weekend and thunderstorms possible. Mother’s Day will start out dry, with sunshine, but possible showers in the afternoon.