LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Alaska Airlines flight scheduled to land at John Wayne Airport was diverted to LAX Friday evening when the crew reported a strong plastic smell coming from a back galley.
It was originally reported the plane — an Airbus A320 carrying 146 passengers and five crew members — had left Dallas but a spokeswoman for the airline said Flight 1154 had left Portland.
The crew detected the smell about 30 minutes before landing.
The airline said the crew diverted to LAX out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident just after 7:45 p.m.
The spokeswoman added, “We’ve removed the plane from service and maintenance technicians are inspecting the aircraft.”
There was no reports of smoke in the cockpit or cabin in contradiction to some erroneous news reports.