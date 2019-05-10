  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:118 Freeway, 5 Freeway, Big Rig Crash, Mission Hills, Mission Hills News

MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — At least five big rigs and two vehicles got tangled up Friday on the northbound 5 Freeway at Van Nuys Boulevard in Mission Hills.

The crash was first reported at about 5:15 a.m. blocking four middle lanes of the freeway. Video from Chopper 2 shows the crash scene stretching for at least a half mile.

A small tanker trunk was left next to one of the big rigs, which was in middle lanes with a vehicle wedged beneath it. Half a mile up the freeway, another big rig was left jackknifed in lanes. Two more semis were left on the shoulder of the freeway.

A SigAlert was issued for four left lanes, including the carpool lane, until at least 9 a.m.

Injuries were reported, but it was not known how many and to what extent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s