MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — At least five big rigs and two vehicles got tangled up Friday on the northbound 5 Freeway at Van Nuys Boulevard in Mission Hills.

The crash was first reported at about 5:15 a.m. blocking four middle lanes of the freeway. Video from Chopper 2 shows the crash scene stretching for at least a half mile.

A small tanker trunk was left next to one of the big rigs, which was in middle lanes with a vehicle wedged beneath it. Half a mile up the freeway, another big rig was left jackknifed in lanes. Two more semis were left on the shoulder of the freeway.

A SigAlert was issued for four left lanes, including the carpool lane, until at least 9 a.m.

Injuries were reported, but it was not known how many and to what extent.