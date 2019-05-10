Comments
MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — At least five big rigs and two vehicles got tangled up Friday on the northbound 5 Freeway at Van Nuys Boulevard in Mission Hills.
The crash was first reported at about 5:15 a.m. blocking four middle lanes of the freeway. Video from Chopper 2 shows the crash scene stretching for at least a half mile.
A small tanker trunk was left next to one of the big rigs, which was in middle lanes with a vehicle wedged beneath it. Half a mile up the freeway, another big rig was left jackknifed in lanes. Two more semis were left on the shoulder of the freeway.
A SigAlert was issued for four left lanes, including the carpool lane, until at least 9 a.m.
Injuries were reported, but it was not known how many and to what extent.