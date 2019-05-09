Comments
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBSLA) — An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Thursday morning, lighting up Southern California’s skies.
The unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle was launched at 12:40 a.m. Thursday. It traveled about 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands to test the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system.
The launch was coordinated by a team from the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming.
The test was the second by the 90th Missile Wing team in a week.