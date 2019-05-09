Filed Under:90th Missile Wing, Missile Launch, Vandenberg Air Force Base

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBSLA) — An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Thursday morning, lighting up Southern California’s skies.

The unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle was launched at 12:40 a.m. Thursday. It traveled about 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands to test the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system.

The launch was coordinated by a team from the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming.

The test was the second by the 90th Missile Wing team in a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s