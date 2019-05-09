



– Democrat Pete Buttigieg — the South Bend, Ind., mayor vying to become the youngest president in U.S history — will be in Los Angeles Thursday for multiple fundraisers and a rally in support of his 2020 campaign.

At 10:30 a.m., the 37-year-old Buttigieg will join Mayor Eric Garcetti in speaking at a rally with various union leaders, including United Teachers L.A. and Service Employees International Union, Local 99—Education Workers United in support of a parcel tax on the June 4 ballot to increase funding for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The rally will take place in the SEIU 99 parking lot located at 2724 West 8th St.

Buttigieg is planning to attend four fundraisers in the L.A. area, including one at the home of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and a more low-cost — $25 per person — event at the Abbey in West Hollywood, according to Variety.

This comes one day after former Vice President Joe Biden stopped in L.A. for his own series of fundraisers for his presidential campaign. Biden Wednesday also met with Garcetti over tacos at King Taco in Pico-Union.

Biden did not directly answer a question of whether he would consider Garcetti as a possible running mate, but heaped praise on the mayor, who had pondered a 2020 presidential run before announcing earlier this year he would not be pursuing such a bid.

“I just want to tell you, when he decided not to run I called him and I said I really have mixed emotions about this,” Biden said Wednesday. “The reason is, number one, I think he’s one of the most qualified people in this country, one of the best mayors in this country.”

Following his time in L.A., Buttigieg will head up to San Francisco for campaign events on Friday.

