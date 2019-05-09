  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pete Buttigieg, Pete Buttigieg presidential campaign


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Democrat Pete Buttigieg — the South Bend, Ind., mayor vying to become the youngest president in U.S history — will be in Los Angeles Thursday for multiple fundraisers and a rally in support of his 2020 campaign.

At 10:30 a.m., the 37-year-old Buttigieg will join Mayor Eric Garcetti in speaking at a rally with various union leaders, including United Teachers L.A. and Service Employees International Union, Local 99—Education Workers United in support of a parcel tax on the June 4 ballot to increase funding for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks to the media after meeting with Reverend Al Sharpton for lunch at famed Sylvia’s Restaurant in Harlem on April 29, 2019, in New York City. (Getty Images)

The rally will take place in the SEIU 99 parking lot located at 2724 West 8th St.

Buttigieg is planning to attend four fundraisers in the L.A. area, including one at the home of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and a more low-cost — $25 per person — event at the Abbey in West Hollywood, according to Variety.

This comes one day after former Vice President Joe Biden stopped in L.A. for his own series of fundraisers for his presidential campaign. Biden Wednesday also met with Garcetti over tacos at King Taco in Pico-Union.

Biden did not directly answer a question of whether he would consider Garcetti as a possible running mate, but heaped praise on the mayor, who had pondered a 2020 presidential run before announcing earlier this year he would not be pursuing such a bid.

“I just want to tell you, when he decided not to run I called him and I said I really have mixed emotions about this,” Biden said Wednesday. “The reason is, number one, I think he’s one of the most qualified people in this country, one of the best mayors in this country.”

Following his time in L.A., Buttigieg will head up to San Francisco for campaign events on Friday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s