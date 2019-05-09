HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) — Police on Thursday identified two men they believe were in a car that fatally plowed into two brothers in Highland Park last weekend killing both of them.

Authorities are still not sure if there were two or three people in the speeding vehicle but named 25-year-old Alejandro Coronado and 24-year-old Christian Ramirez as the suspects.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reported from outside the apartment building where 19-year-old Jesse Zuniga and his 25-year-old brother, Benny, lost their lives.

Outside the building, friends and family placed more candles and more flowers. Kim reported the grief at the location is palpable.

The grief might have subsided a tiny bit knowing police are one step farther in bringing the alleged killers to justice.

“Just to think that they’re still out there, it angers me and it’s painful,” says Jesse’s girlfriend Marisol Salazar.

She holds on to the key chain she gave him as she holds on to hope the killers will be caught soon.

Security video captured a white Chevy Silverado slamming into the car carrying Jesse and Benny early Sunday morning.

Authorities would not say if Coronado or Ramirez were the driver or just passengers.

“I have not officially identified the driver. Both these guys, take responsibility for their actions, come talk to me, especially the passenger, you have nothing to fear,” says LAPD Detective Juan Campos.

Police said the Silverago could have been going as fast as 90 miles per hour when it plowed into the driver’s side of the brothers’ Ford Fusion.

Salazar feels the tragic loss regardless of who was behind the wheel.

“They took away two people kind, outgoing, motivating, happy people who were special to a lot of people,” she says.

Detectives need the public’s help finding Coronado and Ramirez. They say both have ties to Highland Park and believe one of them may have fled to Mexico.

“They should face what they did. If they’ don’t feel guilty, they don’t have a heart,” Salazar says.