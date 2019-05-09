LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — A man who was found naked hiding on top of an Orange County elementary school Wednesday night surrendered to authorities after he entered a nearby home and undressed himself in front of a teenage boy.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a naked man trespassing on school grounds at Francis Hopkinson Elementary School at 12582 Kensington Road near Los Alamitos just before 9 p.m., and began negotiations to try to talk the man off the roof, according to Lt. Ken Binning of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators learned the suspect had entered a home near the school in the adjacent community of Rossmoor, where he walked into the bedroom of a 14-year-old boy, awakened the boy, asked him a question, and then undressed himself.

The teen fled the room to tell his parents and grabbed a meat cleaver for self-defense, authorities said. The suspect followed the boy and wrapped a USB cable around the mother’s shoulders before he was chased out of the home by the boy’s father, who was outside at the time, Binning said.

The suspect jumped into a white Dodge van and drove through several streets in the area before driving onto the grass of Hopkinson Elementary,

where he climbed onto the roof of one of the buildings and tried to hide under an HVAC unit, according to officials.

Deputies and police officers from Los Alamitos and Seal Beach Police Departments surrounded the school and made multiple announcements for the suspect to surrender until around 11:30 p.m., when the man – who was now completely naked – climbed down from the roof on a ladder and surrendered.

Investigators later determined the suspect repeatedly vandalized the roof of the building, but no details were provided.

The suspect was transported to a hospitalized and later booked on suspicion of burglary, indecent exposure, assault with a deadly weapon,

vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, the OCSD said.