ROSSMOOR (CBSLA) — A man was found naked on top of Francis Hopkinson Elementary School Wednesday night after fleeing from a home across the street.
The Orange County sheriff’s department responded to a call just before 9 p.m. of a naked man trespassing on school property.
The suspect had reportedly entered a home across the street from the elementary school and removed his close before running to the school and climbing onto the roof.
When authorities arrived, the man was hiding under an airconditioning unit atop one of the buildings.
The man was eventually taken into custody and no injuries were reported inside the home.