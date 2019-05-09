  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    02:00 AMThe Game
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Francis Hopkinson Elementary School, Rossmoor

ROSSMOOR (CBSLA) — A man was found naked on top of Francis Hopkinson Elementary School Wednesday night after fleeing from a home across the street.

The Orange County sheriff’s department responded to a call just before 9 p.m. of a naked man trespassing on school property.

The suspect had reportedly entered a home across the street from the elementary school and removed his close before running to the school and climbing onto the roof.

When authorities arrived, the man was hiding under an airconditioning unit atop one of the buildings.

The man was eventually taken into custody and no injuries were reported inside the home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s